Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-16-23-26-35
(nine, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $177,000
