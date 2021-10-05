springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-20-21-34-35

(six, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Exchange Club of Springfield to celebrate 100th anniversary
2
Springfield man charged with murder in Sunset Avenue shooting death
3
Retired South Vienna police chief, former Clark County Sheriff’s...
4
Springfield post commander loved to spend time with family, friends
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top