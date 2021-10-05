Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-20-21-34-35
(six, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Exchange Club of Springfield to celebrate 100th anniversary
2
Springfield man charged with murder in Sunset Avenue shooting death
3
Retired South Vienna police chief, former Clark County Sheriff’s...
4
Springfield post commander loved to spend time with family, friends
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases