Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-11-15-22-38
(seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
