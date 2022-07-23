Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
16-19-31-37-38
(sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
