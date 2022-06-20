springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-13-19-30-37

(twelve, thirteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

