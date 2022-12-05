Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-19-30-34-36
(five, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
1 injured after entrapment in single-car crash in Springfield
2
Local Springfield dance show now an arts-based nonprofit
3
Springfield schools to participate in writing challenge about community...
4
Clark State students to receive tuition reimbursements through...
5
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals