Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-19-30-34-36

(five, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

