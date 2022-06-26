Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-07-26-31-33
(one, seven, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
