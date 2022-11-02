springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-05-24-25-28

(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

