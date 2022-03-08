Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-18-20-21-22
(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Research facility proposed for Springfield Twp. has some residents...
2
Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week
3
Springfield fire that damaged four Rice Street houses under...
4
NEW DETAILS: Owner of downtown Springfield parking garage talks about...
5
Power restored to most in Champaign County