Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-09-12-29-36
(six, nine, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Fire sparks ammunition explosions as house burns down in Medway
2
Local theater group’s new play explores slavery’s legacy
3
Clark State adds opioid rescue kits on campus
4
Champaign County Historical Society hosts online auction of original...
5
Resolution says Ohio House Republicans who voted against Merrin should...