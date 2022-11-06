springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-25-28-30-39

(twelve, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

