Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-12-27-32-36
(eight, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000
