Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-12-27-32-36

(eight, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000

