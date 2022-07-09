Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-09-15-26-30
(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Springfield City Amateur Golf Championship to celebrate 100th...
2
Northeastern selects elementary principal as new PK-12 building opens
3
Springfield native Griffin House returns to play Arts Festival on...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Best of Springfield 2022: Nominate here for your favorites