Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-24-32-37-38
(five, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Springfield police still in the running to receive body camera grant
2
Clark State, The Abilities Connection partner to offer training to...
3
Springfield Black businesses face tougher challenges in obtaining...
4
Student of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy
5
Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy