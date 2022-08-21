Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-04-15-26-31
(three, four, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
$350K award will help Springfield nonprofit expand health initiatives
2
Springfield college student accepts lifetime membership into certified...
3
Clark State embraces new theme as students welcomed back next week
4
COVID-19 cases up from last week, with low hospitalizations and medium...
5
New Springfield tire store to feature adoptable dogs at grand opening...