Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-08-09-19-22
(one, eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
