Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
17-20-24-28-38
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Springfield HS students pack meals for country of Lesotho
2
Clark County voters: See what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election
3
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
4
Pike County murder trial: Investigators testify about bullet casings...
5
Springfield’s First Friday features pugs, murals, books and music