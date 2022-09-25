springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-15-28-29-36

(four, fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

