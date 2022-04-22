springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-03-06-23-38

(two, three, six, twenty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

