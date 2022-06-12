springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-14-15-24-39

(eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

