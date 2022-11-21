springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

17-18-28-31-32

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $403,000

In Other News
1
80 Acres Farms adds strawberries to lineup of always ‘in-season’...
2
Need for food assistance in Clark, Champaign counties is rising
3
Hunger is not a choice, giving is
4
Grand illumination, bigger skating rink part of Holiday in the City
5
Clark-Shawnee sophomore brings stutter awareness to middle schoolers
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top