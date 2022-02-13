Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

17-23-36-37-38

(seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

