Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

14-24-27-38-39

(fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $153,000

In Other News
1
Police arrive, stop robbery at Springfield gas station as pair beat...
2
Blood drives slated in Springfield, New Carlisle
3
Award-winning Springfield teacher: Interaction with students ‘humbling’
4
New Carlisle man accused of beating son who lost consciousness, quit...
5
2 men killed in Clark County crash identified; awaiting family...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top