Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-13-17-30-37

(eleven, thirteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $316,000

