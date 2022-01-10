Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-14-29-35-36
(three, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Meet the political newcomer, two incumbents starting their new terms as
2
A look into the future of the former Upper Valley Mall: Could it be the
3
Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School
4
Student of the Week Kenton Ridge High School
5
Springfield to enter into agreement that will start final phase of a...