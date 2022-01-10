Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-14-29-35-36

(three, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

