Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-10-17-19-27
(seven, ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
