Several train cars derailed, tracks damaged in Mad River Twp.
news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-18-33-37-38

(five, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

