Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-18-33-37-38
(five, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
In Other News
1
Several train cars derailed, tracks damaged in Mad River Twp.
2
PHOTOS: Train derails in Clark County
3
11-year-old girl dies following pedestrian crash in Green Twp.
4
Investments in region related to UAS and air mobility testing drawing...
5
Two bank robberies under investigation by Springfield, Clark County law...