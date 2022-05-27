Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

BreakingNews
Man charged with murder in shooting of Springfield woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-29-30-34-37

(eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

