Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-11-18-24-32
(ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $254,000
