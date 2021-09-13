springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-11-15-36-38

(five, eleven, fifteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

