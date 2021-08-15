Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-12-24-30-35
(one, twelve, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
City events focus on back-to-school needs, fun
2
Clark State to host welcome back events, COVID vaccine clinic for...
3
Cottrel: New Carlisle Library offering ukulele classes for adults...
4
Springfield father mourns two sons lost in fatal crash
5
‘I would never, ever hurt a police officer’ says southwest Ohio man...