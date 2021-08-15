springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-12-24-30-35

(one, twelve, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

