Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-14-22-26-31
(one, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
‘It’s showing love’: Clark County continues outpouring of support for...
2
Turkey at Clark County Fair brings in $5K; young girl to donate...
3
Champaign County hires business, school liaison
4
NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued, mental health check made for man days...
5
COVID-19 level drops in Clark, Champaign counties