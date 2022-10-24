springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-02-04-06-33

(one, two, four, six, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

