Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-19-32-35-36
(ten, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
