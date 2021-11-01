Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-06-11-15-28

(two, six, eleven, fifteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

