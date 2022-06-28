BreakingNews
DOD memorandum: Military will still perform ‘covered’ abortions
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-16-21-29-33

(seven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Miami University tuition hike attributed to inflation and new mental...
2
Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Springfield
3
Summer Arts Festival to present mutts, parrots and Sons
4
Woman involved in Springfield Twp. crash in critical condition
5
Ohio auditor says now-defunct online charter school owes $117 million
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top