Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-09-16-18-25
(four, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $227,000
In Other News
1
Clark County EMA applying for $275,000 in state funding for equipment...
2
Clark State to host last virtual community forum on future of Arts...
3
Springfield leaders address homelessness as federal aid ends
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into pole in New Carlisle