Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-17-21-23-24

(eight, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

