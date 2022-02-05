Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-02-19-29-36

(one, two, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Emergency shelter in Springfield open through weekend
2
Coronavirus: Cases continue to decline in Clark County
3
Wittenberg to host events to honor, celebrate Black History Month
4
Coronavirus: Weekly cases drop again by nearly 100 in Clark, Champaign...
5
‘The Voice’ winners to perform in Springfield at Clark State PAC
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top