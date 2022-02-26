Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-07-10-30-35

(five, seven, ten, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $215,000

