Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-09-11-16-27
(four, nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $182,000
In Other News
1
Longtime Clark County Municipal Court clerk dies
2
Springfield commission votes to deny planned conversion of former IHOP...
3
Greenon School Board candidates share thoughts on priorities and hopes...
4
Coronavirus: Cases down again, but deaths continue to increase
5
Report card shows large drop in school scores statewide. What about...