Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-10-22-29-37
(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
