Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-10-23-33-39
(four, ten, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Multiple departments fight Clark County house fire
2
Clark County crews brave frigid weather at 2 fires in Springfield Twp.
3
PHOTOS: Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to Miami...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
At Springfield elementary holiday event, students given shoes and more