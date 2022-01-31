Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-31-32-35-38

(one, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Springfield youth performers shine at national festival
2
Skyline restaurant to open in Springfield
3
Northeastern superintendent: School construction sites continue to...
4
Greenon High School invention team granted patent for environmental...
5
Hot sellers market continues as home sales prices climb in Clark...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top