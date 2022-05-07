springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-05-13-26-29

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

