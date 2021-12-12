springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-21-24-33-39

(seven, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

In Other News
1
8 Rocking Horse clinical assistants receive medical assistant...
2
Coronavirus: Clark County cases increase following holiday weekend
3
3 Clark State professors to be honored by regional higher education...
4
Bundy Baking Solutions in Urbana to offer bakeware for local purchase
5
SantaCon to offer fun for raising funds
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top