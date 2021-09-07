Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-04-12-17-23
(one, four, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Butler County judge denies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID patient
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Springfield school honored with Purple Star Award for commitment to...
4
Labor Day 2021: What is closed today in Clark, Champaign counties
5
Clark County area employers think creatively as they face smaller labor