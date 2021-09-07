springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-04-12-17-23

(one, four, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

