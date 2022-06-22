springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-18-19-25-39

(three, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
International Harvester enthusiasts to gather for collectors show
2
Motorcyclist dies in Champaign County crash
3
Heat wave prompts warnings to stay inside; Springfield cooling center...
4
Best of Springfield 2022: How to nominate and vote in this year’s...
5
Two Clark County roadways to close for repairs today
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top