Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-11-21-30-37
(one, eleven, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
