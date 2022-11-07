springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-13-18-25-36

(nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
Judge, commission races highlight Clark County ballot
2
Five big things to watch in Ohio on election night
3
OSU honors Springfielder: ‘He never forgot a place and a name’
4
Champaign County sheriff awarded $17K in federal traffic safety funds
5
Champaign commission race features term-limited state rep, write-in...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top